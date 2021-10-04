Two injured in shooting at Clinton Township auto dealership, police say

Two employees were wounded Monday in a shooting at a car dealership in Clinton Township, police said.

The incident was reported at the business on Gratiot near Canfield around 2:15 p.m., said Capt. Dina Caringi of the Clinton Township Police Department.

The employees were rushed to a hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, she said. The men were listed in stable condition.

The suspect, described only as wearing a hooded sweatshirt, fled the scene in an unknown vehicle south toward Henry B. Joy Boulevard, Caringi said.

"It is unknown at this time what led to the shooting," she said, adding the victims were slated to give statements to police once they received treatment.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Meanwhile, detectives were seeking surveillance footage from nearby businesses and potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clinton Township police detectives at (586) 493-7854.