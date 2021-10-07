State officials suspend Macomb Twp. adult foster care facility's license

A Macomb Township adult foster care facility's license has been suspended for several violations of state regulations, including failing to keep resident records, state officials said Thursday.

The Adult Foster Care and Camps Licensing Division of Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said it has suspended and plans to revoke the license of True Tender Loving Care Adult Fostering LLC. The company operates its facility on Lone Pine Lane near Hall and Macomb Center.

True Tender Loving Care received its state license in 2018 with capacity for five adults, according to the department.

The licensee and the center's administrator was identified as Andrea Charlton. Charlton has the right to appeal and ask for an administrative hearing.

Under a state order issued Monday, the company is prohibited from operating an adult foster care small group at any location, unable to accept adults for care after and required to inform all the guardians of adults in its care that its license has been suspended and it cannot provide adult foster care services.

Licensing and regulatory officials began investigating the facility after receiving a number of complaints. Officials attempted to conduct unannounced inspections of the facility, but Charlton allegedly refused to cooperate.

During the investigation, Charlton was unable to provide the agency with records of employee background checks, employee training, clients' health information or their medications.

On one visit, an investigator found one of the center's workers started her shift by preparing all of the residents' medications for the day instead of at the time they are prescribed to take them as required by the state. She also found pills were put into small plastic cups with no label with information about who they were for or what was in them.

On a surprise visit last month, workers wouldn't let the investigator into the facility. She looked into a window and saw a staff member directing a female resident away from the living room area.

The investigator called Charlton who told her, "We are gone. No one is home."

Officials also said Charlton told the investigator she felt she was being harassed and wouldn't allow the inspector to enter her facility until she knew her legal rights. The investigator informed Charlton state regulations require all licensed adult care center to comply with its investigations. The investigator left after about half an hour.

She returned the next week. During this visit, the investigator asked for resident records. Employees and Charlton allegedly told her they were locked in the basement and no one had a key. The investigator told Charlton she had a day to provide the records.

The next day, according to the agency, Charlton told the investigator she could not produce the records until the following week.

Officials said she has yet to provide the requested resident records.

