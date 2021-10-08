Homecoming game at Mount Clemens High School scratched; no refs

Associated Press

Mount Clemens — The football homecoming game at a suburban Detroit school was canceled because of a lack of referees.

Mount Clemens was supposed to play Friday night against Potterville, a school southwest of Lansing.

Homecoming games are a big date on any school's schedule, with community events and other traditions.

“My boys are really hurt, especially the seniors,” Mount Clemens coach Marcus Cribbs told The Macomb Daily.

Indeed, senior Eazari Chestang told WDIV-TV: “This game really meant something to us.”

The school still plans to make it a special night with food trucks and music and the introduction of the homecoming court.