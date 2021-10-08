Mount Clemens high school closed Friday due to threat

Mount Clemens High is closed Friday while police investigate a threat made against the school, officials said.

A handwritten threat was found on a desk in a classroom after school was dismissed Thursday, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. The message said there would be a shooting at the school Friday. Officials said they understood that to mean Oct. 8, 2021, and believe the message was written Thursday.

Deputies and school officials searched the building and found a second similar message on another desk.

Anyone with information about the threat or the suspects behind it should call the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at (586) 307-9358.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez