Driver crashes into state police car in Sterling Heights construction zone

A Michigan State Police trooper is unharmed after a motorist crashed her car into his parked vehicle Wednesday morning in Sterling Heights, officials said.

They said the trooper was working in a construction zone on Mound Road near 17 Mile at about 8:15 a.m. He was there to slow traffic for road construction workers, police said.

The trooper was in the process of removing an abandoned vehicle that was blocking the right lane of the roadway when the crash happened. He was in his marked patrol car with the emergency lights on when a motorist traveling on Mound rear-ended him and pushed his vehicle into the abandoned vehicle.

He was uninjured in the crash and the at-fault driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the woman failed to brake before striking the trooper's patrol car and may have been distracted. Authorities continue to investigate the crash.

