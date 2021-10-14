3 charged in armed robbery of man in Sterling Heights during sale arranged online

Three young men accused of robbing a man Tuesday in the parking lot of a Sterling Heights Walmart store and leading police on a car chase have been charged, officials said.

All three were formally charged Wednesday in 41-A District Court in Sterling Heights.

Raheem Cavon Dixon, 19, was charged with armed robbery, a felony; Keyedrick Ramone Marr, 18, was charged with armed robbery and felony firearm; and Frederick Karee Marr, also 19, was charged with armed robbery.

A judge set Dixon's bond at $50,000 and bond for each of the Marrs at $75,000. He also scheduled a probable cause conference for Oct. 25, 2021.

If convicted, they face up to life in prison for the armed robbery charge. The felony firearm charge carries a penalty of up to two years in prison.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Sterling Heights man met three men and a juvenile at about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Walmart on 14 Mile and Van Dyke to conduct the sale of some high-end clothing arranged over the internet.

During the meeting, one of the buyers produced a handgun and robbed the man, taking the clothing, his money, cellphone and a credit card, police said. The four then fled the scene.

Sterling Heights police were called and they issued a bulletin about the robbery to all nearby law enforcement agencies.

Shortly after, Warren police located a car matching the description and gave chase. Following a short pursuit, Warren police officers arrested the four males at 11 Mile and Ryan. They recovered all of the stolen items and turned the suspects over to Sterling Heights police.

