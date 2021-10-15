Sterling Heights police seize 13 lbs. of cocaine in traffic stop

A traffic stop Tuesday in Sterling Heights led to the seizure of more than 13 pounds of cocaine, police said.

Sterling Heights police officers at about 5 p.m. Tuesday made a traffic stop on Dequindre near Metropolitan Parkway.

Lt. Mario Bastianelli, a spokesman for the department, said the officers were on patrol when they saw a motorist texting while driving and pulled him over.

He said the officers approached the car and saw what appeared to be packages of a suspected narcotic in the vehicle's backseat.

Further investigation confirmed the packages were six kilos of cocaine. Police estimate the drugs have a street value of $650,000.

Officers arrested the driver, who was the vehicle's sole occupant. Bastianelli said police are not releasing the name of the suspect because the investigation is ongoing.

However, the suspect was arraigned Thursday at 41-A District Court in Sterling Heights on a charge of possession with intent to deliver over 1000 grams of cocaine.

A judge set his bond at $250,000. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

"The Sterling Heights Police Department remains vigilant when going after drug dealers and people who put this poison on our streets," Bastianelli said. "We also provide help for people with addictions with our COMEBACK Quick Response Team."

Under the program, a team consisting of a police officer, a peer recovery coach and a nurse visits people who survived a drug overdose within the last three days. The goal is to help addicts get treatment.

