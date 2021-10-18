EB I-94 at Little Mack closed due to rollover crash

One adult has been seriously injured in a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 94 near Little Mack in St. Clair Shores, officials said.

Michigan State Police said a child involved in the crash is unhurt.

The freeway on the Roseville-St. Clair Shores border is closed, police said.

The crash happened at about 8:55 a.m. and an investigation is underway, according to authorities.

