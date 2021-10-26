Authorities ID woman found dead in vehicle in Macomb Twp. Saturday

A woman whose body was found Saturday in her vehicle in Macomb Township has been identified, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Amanda Trevor, 34, was found Saturday morning in her vehicle in the area of Hall Road and Chateau Thierry Boulevard, according to authorities.

"At this time in the investigation, neither the Sheriff’s Office or the Medical Examiner’s Office found anything suspicious with the death," officials said in a tweet. "Investigators are awaiting the toxicology report from the Medical Examiners Office."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez