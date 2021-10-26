Suspect in Sunday shooting at Warren gas station in custody

Warren — A suspect in a shooting Sunday at a gas station is in custody, police said Tuesday.

They also said the victim, a 30-year-old man, is in critical condition at a hospital.

The shooting happened at the Circle K gas station on Van Dyke north of Interstate 696, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect in the shooting, a 38-year-old man, was arrested Monday in Albion with the help of Michigan State Police. An investigation and images of the suspect's vehicle captured by security cameras led detectives to develop the man as a suspect in the shooting.

Officials said investigators plan to submit their findings to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office for review Wednesday. They also said they plan to seek assault with intent to murder and weapons-related charges.

