Former Macomb bodybuilder's sentence delayed second time in 2018 beating

The Detroit News

A former Metro Detroit bodybuilder accused of beating his girlfriend in 2018 received a second delay in sentencing after the court agreed to an adjournment so he could seek medical care.

Paul Bashi’s sentencing scheduled for Wednesday was adjourned, according to court documents.The delay was to allow him to receive additional medical care after his September sentencing was adjourned for the same reason, according to a report Wednesday in the Macomb Daily.

Bashi, 37, pleaded no contest on July 23 to beating Kristina Perry in an attack on July 29, 2018, court records show.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 15 by Macomb Circuit Court Judge Joseph Toia, the records show. The deal would send him to prison for 14 years, according to the Macomb Daily.

Court records show a delay granted in his Sept. 23 sentencing.

Bashi's attorney described the attack in 2018 a result of "roid rage," blaming Bashi's steroid use. Bashi is accused of punching, kicking and stabbing Perry two dozen times in their home near 27 Mile and Van Dyke in Washington Township.

Bashi previously withdrew his no-contest plea to attempted murder, torture and illegally possessing steroids before his scheduled sentencing before Toia in 2019. A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilty but is treated as such for purposes of sentencing.

Perry had sought to drop the charges against Bashi, said Eric Smith, then the Macomb County prosecutor.