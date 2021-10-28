Man charged in Sunday shooting at Warren gas station

A man accused of shooting another man at a Warren gas station Sunday has been charged, police said.

Rory Cortez Ellington, 38, was arraigned Wednesday in 37th District Court in Warren on a charge of assault with intent to murder, a life felony, using a firearm during a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A judge set his bond at $2 million and scheduled his next court date for Nov. 16.

Ellington was arrested Monday in Albion with the help of Michigan State Police, officials said. They said the victim was in critical condition at a hospital.

Police said he shot a man the Circle K gas station on Van Dyke north of Interstate 696. They said an investigation and images of the shooter's vehicle captured by security cameras led detectives to develop Ellington as a suspect.

