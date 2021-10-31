One pedestrian dead, another in critical condition after Clinton Township crash

The Detroit News

A traffic crash in Clinton Township left one pedestrian dead and another in critical condition Saturday afternoon, police said.

The driver of a Chevy Malibu, 29, was arrested after losing control of his vehicle and striking two male pedestrians around 4:52 p.m. on eastbound I-94 near the Harper south exit, Clinton Township Police Department announced in an early Sunday morning release.

The driver was suspected to be operating while intoxicated, police said.

The two victims had lost control of their car, a white Suburban, and exited it to walk toward the tow truck that came to their aid. One of them, a 45-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene while his companion, 22, was in critical condition.

The Chevy appears to have run off the roadway down the embankment before striking the two men. All three people involved in the crash lived in Roseville, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and Clinton Township Police Department asks any witnesses or anyone with pertinent information to contact the department at (586) 493-7802 or Lt Christopher. Allis at (586) 615-2525.