Man arrested in attempted robbery of Sterling Heights gas station

A would-be bandit armed with a toy gun got to spend Halloween behind bars in Sterling Heights.

Police said officers at about 6 a.m. Sunday received notice of a robbery alarm at a gas station on 18 Mile at Mound Road.

As the officers arrived, they saw a man dressed in dark clothing walking away from the store, traveling west across Mound.

The officers approached the man, who ran west behind some businesses to evade them, according to authorities. Police gave chase and caught the man behind a liquor store on 18 Mile.

After taking him into custody, they searched the man and found a black toy replica gun on him.

Later, they spoke to the gas station's clerk, who identified the suspect as the man who entered the store and tried to rob him with the gun. The clerk also told officers that he pressed the store's alarm button to summon police.

On Tuesday, officials released video of the suspect's arrest captured by a police vehicle dashboard camera.

