GOP's Wozniak leading in special election for Macomb County Senate seat

Republican state Rep. Douglas Wozniak was leading Democrat Martin Robert Genter in early results in a special election to decide a GOP-leaning 8th Senate District seat for Macomb County.

Wozniak had 86% of the vote to Genter's 14% with one of 13 precincts reporting.

The winner will serve out the remainder of the term of former Sen. Pete Lucido, R-Shelby Township, who was elected Macomb County prosecutor a year ago. The term finishes at the end of 2022.

Wozniak won a seven candidate Republican August primary, where election integrity was among the top issues. The 8th District is the most Republican-leaning Senate district in Macomb County, a swing county that former President Donald Trump won twice.

Wozniak says on his campaign website that he built a law practice around protecting senior’s rights. He has criticized Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's policy of keeping COVID-19-infected patients in nursing homes in 2020.

Genter of Harrison Township defeated John Bill of Rochester Hills in the Democratic primary.

The University of Mississippi graduate with a bachelor's degree in political science and history indicates on his LinkedIn page that he works remotely for the United Nations Foundation. He is pursuing a graduate degree in political management at George Washington University.

Genter says on his campaign website that he wants "to build a better future for everyone, not just the wealthy and well-connected."

Wozniak, an attorney by trade, is a former Shelby Township trustee. In the state House, Wozniak has championed a proposal to increase the fee schedule that specialized, post-acute care rehabilitation outfits can charge in helping victims of auto crashes after the 2019 overhaul of Michigan's auto insurance laws.

The boundaries of the 8th District are destined to change as Michigan's independent redistricting commission continues to tweak proposed maps for the state Senate, state House and U.S. House before they go to a 45-day public comment period.

jchambers@detroitnews.com