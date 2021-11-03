Taylor gets re-elected in Sterling Heights; Wozniak wins Macomb state Senate seat

Republican state Rep. Douglas Wozniak won Tuesday in a special election to decide a GOP-leaning 8th Senate District seat in Macomb County, while Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor was reelected to a longer four-year term.

Wozniak had 62% of the vote to Democrat Martin Genter's 38% with all precincts reporting in the unofficial results. Wozniak will serve out the remainder of the term of former Sen. Pete Lucido, R-Shelby Township, who was elected Macomb County prosecutor a year ago. The term finishes at the end of 2022.

In Sterling Heights, Michigan's fourth most populous city, Taylor won 63% of the vote with all precincts reporting, while former council member Ken Nelson won 37%, according to results posted on the city's website. Mayors used to serve two-year terms until voters recently approved a change to the four-year term.

"I owe a debt of gratitude to the voters," Taylor said late Tuesday. "Tonight the residents of Sterling Heights won. This election proves the city wants a mayor with a positive message who will keep the city moving forward."

The part-time mayor oversees a city with about 500 full-time city employees and a budget of around $228 million to serve 134,346 residents. The mayor's post pays $42,500 a year. The city has a full-time city manager.

The campaigns focused on spending. Nelson said there was too much of it, while Taylor touted his record of investments in the city.

Taylor, 38, said he is proud of his accomplishments, which include the city's overhaul of its park system through a voter-approved millage, $400 million in road improvements since 2013 and remaining Michigan's safest big city, according to Federal Bureau of Investigation statistics.

Taylor said he wants to focus on the redevelopment of the Lakeside Mall, the inside of which he said is too big and needs to be transformed. There are also plans to update the master plan for the Old Van Dyke corridor, possibly add cultural attractions like a museum and slow traffic to make the area more pedestrian-friendly, he said.

Nelson, 71, a former City Council member and Vietnam War veteran, said he wants to get back into the game of city government and rein in spending. Millions of dollars have been spent in the city in the last decade from voter-approved property tax millage increases to improve parks and roads, hire more police and construct municipal buildings.

Nelson, a semi-retired associate real estate broker, had been critical of Taylor's support for city spending and what he calls Taylor's "arrogant" approach to public service.

In the state Senate battle, Wozniak said on his campaign website that he built a law practice around protecting senior’s rights. He has criticized Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's policy of keeping COVID-19-infected patients in nursing homes in 2020.

Wozniak is a former Shelby Township trustee. In the state House, Wozniak has championed a proposal to increase the fee schedule that specialized, post-acute care rehabilitation outfits can charge in helping victims of auto crashes after the 2019 overhaul of Michigan's auto insurance laws.

In August, Wozniak won a seven candidate Republican primary, where election integrity was among the top issues. The 8th District is the most GOP-leaning Senate district in Macomb County, a swing county that former President Donald Trump won twice.

Genter of Harrison Township defeated John Bill of Rochester Hills in the Democratic August primary.

The University of Mississippi graduate with a bachelor's degree in political science and history indicates on his LinkedIn page that he works remotely for the United Nations Foundation. He is pursuing a graduate degree in political management at George Washington University.

