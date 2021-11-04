1 woman arrested, 2 others sought in fatal June 5 shooting in Warren

Warren police have arrested a woman and are looking for two others in connection with the fatal shooting of another woman on June 5, officials said Thursday.

Johnice Clark was shot and killed after an argument with a woman over a man at a party held at a home near Schoenherr and Masonic roads.

Schakerra Starks, 43, was arrested and arraigned Monday on a charge of tampering with evidence in a crime, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said in a statement.

A judge ordered Starks held at the Macomb County Jail on a $1 million bond. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

Dwyer said investigators are looking for Starks' daughter, Ashinay Horton-Starks, 23.

Police allege Horton-Starks shot and killed Clark. After Clark left the party, police say, Horton-Starks allegedly got into her vehicle and chased the victim and Clark's friend, who were in another vehicle.

Multiple shots were fired at Clark and she was struck in the head. Clark died at a 7-Eleven near 12 Mile and Schoenherr.

Warren's police commissioner said Thursday investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Horton-Starks.

She is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

Police are also looking for Martise Zorn, 22. She is accused of tampering with evidence related to the case. She is described as being 5 feet 2 inches in height and weighing 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Horton-Starks or Zorn should call Warren Police Det. Mark Ptaszek at (586) 574-4790 or the department's Watch Commander’s Office at (586) 574-4877.

