Albino squirrel draws attention in Macomb County

Macomb — A squirrel outside an office complex in Macomb County prompted a double take — and not just because it wasn't behaving in typical squirrel ways.

The Detroit Animal Welfare Group in Romeo said on Facebook it rescued an albino red squirrel Wednesday night.

The nonprofit animal rescue helps homeless, abandoned, injured and neglected animals of all species.

Kelley LaBonty, director of DAWG, said Thursday that the squirrel was found by a worker at an office complex.

"It was cold and weak, and not moving much," said LaBonty.

The rescue group is checking the squirrel's hydration and vision, she said, and will determine whether it can be released back into the wild in the future.

She said DAWG will keep people updated on the squirrel's progress on social media.