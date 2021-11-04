Industrial building fire in Roseville uncovers illegal marijuana operation

Roseville — Police continue to investigate an illegal marijuana growing operation discovered Tuesday after a fire ripped through an industrial building.

The fire was reported at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 29000 block of Parkway near Groesbeck Highway and Common Road, officials said.

Firefighters and police arrived to find fire coming from an industrial building's second floor.

After the fire was extinguished, fire and police investigators found a marijuana grow operation, authorities said. They found the operation had electric extension cords running throughout the building.

They also found a large amount of butane, which is used in processing marijuana. Officials said if it had been in the fire any longer, it would have exploded and injured anyone nearby and damaged homes in the area.

Police were to dismantle the operation Wednesday and continue their investigation. They also said they will submit their findings to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for its review once the investigation is completed.

