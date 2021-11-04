Waterford man accused of trying to rob Sterling Hts. gas station charged

A Waterford man accused of trying to rob a Sterling Heights gas station with a gun over the weekend has been charged, police said.

Christopher Shaun, 25, was charged this week in 41A District Court with armed robbery, a life felony. A judge set his bond at $25,000 and scheduled his next court date for Nov. 15.

Police said Shaun allegedly attempted to hold up a gas station on 18 Mile at Mound at about 6 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were called to the store by an alarm and when they arrived they saw a man dressed in dark clothing walking away from the store, traveling west across Mound.

They approached the man, who ran west behind some businesses to evade them, according to authorities. Police gave chase and caught the man behind a liquor store on 18 Mile.

After arrested him, they found a black toy replica gun on his person.

Later, they spoke to the gas station's clerk, who identified the suspect as the man who entered the store and tried to rob him with the gun.

