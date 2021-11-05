Eastpointe high student accused of threatening to 'shoot up the school'

An student was arrested Thursday at Eastpointe High School for allegedly threatening to shoot classmates and faculty, police said.

Officers were called to the school after a report that a student may have had a firearm. The school was locked down, according to authorities.

Police located the student identified by officials and arrested him. They said he is expected to be charged Friday with making an intentional threat to commit act of violence against a school, a 10-year felony.

Officials said the student posted a picture of himself holding a rifle magazine on Instagram. He allegedly said in the post that he was going to "shoot up the school." A schoolmate reported the post to authorities.

Investigators searched the teen and his home and found no weapon.

They said it appears he took the photo of himself holding the rifle magazine a few weeks ago at a friend's home, police said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez