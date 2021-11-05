Home, then patrol car hit in wild ride beginning in Warren; then felonies pile up

A Warren woman accused of stealing a Jeep then leading police on a chase though at least three communities this week has been charged, investigators said Friday.

The driver, identified as Michelle Elaine Steele, 42, first attracted attention after allegedly hitting a house with the Jeep near Nine Mile and Ryan around 5 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Officers found the vehicle, which was reported stolen from Hazel Park that day, and tried to pull it over, but Steele is accused of fleeing, according to a release.

The Jeep raced to southbound Interstate 75, where it struck a Warren police patrol car, investigators said.

The driver continued to Detroit and Grosse Pointe Park, "swerving at patrol cars, speeding down residential streets, driving on sidewalks, and disregarding red lights and stop signs," police reported.

Grosse Pointe Park police deployed stop sticks to halt the Jeep. Steele was arrested.

No injuries were reported, said Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer.

"This was a moderate speed pursuit of a habitual offender whose actions unquestionably endangered the lives of Warren residents as well as the residents of several other communities," he said in a statement.

Officers found suspected chemical inhalants inside the vehicle, police said.

Steele was taken to a hospital for a blood draw before being held at the Warren jail.

The Warren resident has had other convictions for operating while intoxicated; fleeing and eluding; disorderly conduct; and resisting police, authorities said.

She was arraigned Friday on charges of receiving and concealing stolen property; second-degree fleeing and eluding; malicious destruction of a building; malicious destruction of police property; assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer; and driving with a suspended license.

Bond was set at $100,000. Steele must wear a GPS tether if released.

Her next court date is scheduled for Nov. 23.