Warren man arrested after carjacking, police chase

A 55-year-old Warren man is in police custody after allegedly carjacking a woman Sunday at a gas station and leading officers on a car chase.

The suspect has a lengthy criminal history, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said in a statement. He said the man was convicted of unarmed robbery, fleeing and eluding police, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting and obstructing a police officer, unlawful use of a vehicle and drug possession.

Warren police were called at about 11:20 p.m. Sunday to a Valero gas station at 13 Mile and Hoover for a report of a stolen vehicle.

Officers spoke with a 56-year-old woman who told them a man approached her as she was about to get into her 2015 Chevrolet Malibu in the gas station's parking lot. She said the man threw her to the ground and wrestled the keys out of her hand. He got into the car and drove away, heading south on Hoover.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the confrontation, police said.

Officers activated the vehicle's OnStar system and got the vehicle's location in the area of 11 Mile and Sutherland. They drove the location and found the vehicle, occupied by a man.

As they approached the vehicle, the drive struck the police patrol car with the stolen vehicle. He then drove across several lawns and struck a vehicle parked in a home's driveway, according to authorities.

The man fled to the area of Schoenherr and 11 Mile where he struck another patrol car before he lost control of the stolen vehicle.

Police arrested the driver and recovered the victim's purse and other property.

Detectives continue to investigate the car theft and plan to seek charges of carjacking and other offenses from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday, Dwyer said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez