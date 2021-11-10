Car chase across Metro Detroit early Wednesday ends with 2 in police custody

Two people accused of leading Michigan State Police on a car chase across Metro Detroit and trying to run over a trooper early Wednesday morning have been arrested, officials said.

They said the police pursuit started in Brighton and ended in Chesterfield Township.

Troopers with the state police's Second District at about 3 a.m. Wednesday were assisting troopers from the Brighton Post who were chasing a blue Dodge Charger with temporary tags for resisting arrest, assaulting a trooper and trying to run a trooper over with a vehicle, according to authorities.

Troopers with the Brighton Post followed the Charger into Wayne County, but lost sight of it in the area of eastbound Interstate 94 and Haggerty Road, they said.

Shortly after, Garden City Police officers spotted the Charger. Troopers from the Metro South Post joined them in the pursuit.

Police said the vehicle continued on eastbound Interstate 96 to southbound Interstate 75 and then to eastbound Interstate 94.

They said troopers deployed stop sticks in the area of eastbound I-94 and the Southfield Freeway. The vehicle struck the sticks, but continued traveling east on I-94 until it became disabled near Hall Road.

Troopers took the two occupants inside the vehicle into custody, officials said. Both were taken to the Brighton Post. No injuries were reported.

State police said the investigation is ongoing and investigators' findings will be presented to the county prosecutor's office for review.

