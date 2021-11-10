Warren officer injured after his motorcycle hits curb on I-696 ramp

A Warren officer was injured Wednesday in a motorcycle accident while monitoring traffic on Interstate 696, Michigan State Police said.

The officer had been on the bike while checking for potential speeders near the service drive off Gratiot around 4 p.m., the MSP reported on Twitter.

"The officer was witnessed moving from his stationary position and traveling on the service drive when he struck the curb at the beginning of the (entrance) ramp causing him to lose control of his motorcycle," MSP wrote. "The officer put the bike down and was dislodged..."

Troopers found him unconscious but breathing on the ramp, investigators said.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. His condition was not available Wednesday night.