SUV collides with van carrying 14 people in Clinton Township, police said

Clinton Township police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Friday that sent more than dozen people to the hospital.

A preliminary investigation found a van collided with an SUV outside the Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace at eastbound Hall and Romeo Plank around 12:20 p.m., police said.

There were 14 people in the van and one in the SUV, investigators reported.

Those in the van were transported to area hospitals for treatment, police said. It was unclear how many remained hospitalized Friday night.

Other details were not immediately available.