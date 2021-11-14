Jan. 6 suspect from Roseville expected to plead guilty to entering US Capitol

A Roseville man who was charged with federal crimes related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to protest the 2020 presidential election is expected to plead guilty, according to federal documents.

Bobby Schornak, 39, will enter a plea of guilty to one count of illegally entering and remaining in the U.S. Capitol. He had been charged with obstructing Congress, breaking into the Capitol and disorderly conduct, according to petitions filed by prosecutors in U.S. District Court in Detroit.

Schornak, a manager at a Macomb County debt-settlement services company, was charged in March along with Daniel Herendeen, 43, of Chesterfield Township, both of whom were seen in photos with two other unidentified men holding up a former Presidential Donald Trump 2020 banner. Trump lost in the election to former Vice President Joe Biden.

The maximum penalties for the offense is one year in prison and a fine of $100,000. Based on the offense level and Schornak's record, the sentencing guideline range is 0-6 months and a fine ranging from $500 to $9,500, according to U.S. Department of Justice documents. He also has agreed to pay restitution to the Architect of the Capitol of $500.

The men were portrayed in an unsealed FBI memo filed in federal court as friends who planned together to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 that included a speech by Trump.

The planning included body armor, a knife, helmets and gear that included "Antifa spray," according to the FBI.

On Dec. 29, 2020, Schornak, the FBI said, told his brother that "we're obviously going next week, we can't say home n watch our republic be stolen. They want a fight let's have it," according to the federal filing.

“Cant stay home, I would not be able to live w myself,” Schornak wrote to Herendeen in a Facebook message obtained by the FBI.

Schornak, prior to the "Stop the steal" rally in Washington, messaged another person saying he needed a bullet proof vest, adding, "I'm going to DC on the 6th and I don't expect it to be peaceful."

Federal officials allege that Schornak entered the Capitol building around 2:26 p.m. Jan. 6, donning a military style tactical vest and helmet, and held a bullhorn. At least 10 minutes later, he allegedly was holding an American flag taken from the Capitol building that he admitted to taking in a text message.

After leaving the Capitol, federal officials said Schornak sent a text message to his brother that they had been at the Capitol. He then sent a video from his time inside the building to his brother and stated, "this is what a revolution looks like."

An earlier post on Schornak’s Facebook account complained about the November presidential election being stolen and includes video of ballot counting at what appeared to be the TCF Center in Detroit on Nov. 4.

In July, a post on his Facebook account called Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a "stark raving mad power crazed murderous governor" and accused the state's leader of risking the welfare of nursing home residents during the pandemic. In another post, Schornak is wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat.

lfleming@detroitnews.com

Twitter:@leonardnfleming