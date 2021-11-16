Shelby Township man, 24, charged in Sterling Heights home invasion

Sterling Heights — A man who allegedly broke into a home where a 19-year-old woman was babysitting last Friday has been formally charged, police said.

Najib Bashar Azooz, 24, of Shelby Township was arraigned on several charges, including first-degree home invasion, a 20-year felony; fleeing a police officer, a 2-year felony, and assault with a dangerous weapon, a 4-year felony. A judge ordered Azooz held on a $250,000 bond.

The charges stem from a break-in that happened at about 11 p.m. on Nov. 12 at a home in the 38700 block of Westchester near 17 Mile and Mound.

Police responded to a 911 call about a home invasion in progress. Dispatchers told the officers a 19-year-old woman who was babysitting said she could hear someone in the house and had locked herself and the children in the master bedroom.

Officers found a sliding door with broken glass and a man exiting the home. Police chased the man on foot.

A second person in a black Mercedes waiting for the first man drove away and struck an officer who was on foot.

Police pursued the vehicle and the chase ended at westbound Hall Road near Auburn when it ran out of fuel. Officers arrested the driver without incident. They also recovered money and personal belongings taken from the home.

Authorities said the officer who had been struck by the fleeing vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and is recovering.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the suspects or the incident should call the Sterling Heights Police Department's Investigations Bureau (586) 446-2825.

