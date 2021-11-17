Warren man, 62, dies following crash in Shelby Twp.

A Warren man is dead after his vehicle crashed into another early Tuesday morning at a Shelby Township intersection, police said.

Officials said the man, 62, died Wednesday at a hospital.

Shelby Township police officers were called at about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of 23 Mile and Schoenherr.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling east on 23 Mile and approaching the intersection at Schoenherr when it struck the rear of a 2012 Ford Fusion that had stopped for a red traffic signal.

The pickup truck, driven by the Warren man, then veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

The Fusion's driver, a 39-year-old Washington Township resident, was not injured.

Officials said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and ask anyone with information about it to call Shelby Township Police Sgt. Joseph Wojcik at (586)731-2121 ext. 325 or email jwojcik@shelbytwp.org.

