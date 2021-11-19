Police accuse 6 women of prostitution at two Warren businesses

Warren — Six women have been charged in connection with an alleged prostitution ring that operated out of two businesses in the city, officials said Friday.

The county prosecutor's office has charged each of the women, identified as Liqiao Li, 31; Yuhong Chen, 46; Aihua Zhao, 54; Lili Liu, 32; Dongmei Al, 49, and Xianping Yue, 46, with several crimes, including prostitution, accepting earnings of a prostitute, aiding and abetting prostitution, and use of a computer to commit crime. Officials said the penalties for the crimes range from 90 days in jail to 20 years in prison.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said the six women are accused of soliciting and committing illicit sex acts for customers online and in person. He said they are scheduled to be formally charged in 37th District Court today.

Investigators received anonymous tips about the alleged crimes at the Green Massage Center and Chinese Body Works businesses in Warren, according to the commissioner.

Authorities said Li operated and held the licenses for both businesses. They allege she used them as a front to enable Li and the other suspects to perform sexual acts for money.

Police conducted raids simultaneously at both businesses and at a home in Sterling Heights where investigators believed a majority of the women lived.

Police said the women are from China and came to Michigan by way of various other states.

