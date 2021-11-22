Macomb Co. police probe death of man after car explosion at Meijer store

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man after a car explosion last week at a Lenox Township Meijer grocery store.

Fire officials were called to the store on 26 Mile around 2:15 p.m. Friday and found a white Subaru Impreza ablaze in the parking lot, investigators said in a statement.

A man was found dead on the passenger side, according to the release.

Surveillance footage showed the driver of the car entered the parking lot around 1:45 p.m. The explosion happened 30 minutes later. No one was seen leaving or approaching the vehicle, sheriff's officials said.

"Macomb County Sheriff’s arson investigators have ruled out foul play and are still working to determine the cause of this fire," police said in the release. "No further information is available at this time."