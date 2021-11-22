Probe of fatal single-vehicle crash on I-94 in Chesterfield Twp. continues

Chesterfield Township — Police continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash Friday that claimed the life of a 39-year-old Clinton Township man, officials said.

Officers were called at about 6:15 p.m. Friday to a location on westbound Interstate 94 north of 21 Mile for a report of a one-vehicle crash, according to authorities.

They found a Ford F-150 pickup truck on its side in a ditch. The pickup's driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the pickup left the roadway, collided with the center guard rail, crossed three lanes of traffic, wound up in the ditch on the side of the freeway and rolled over on its side, officials said.

They also said it's unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, but the Macomb County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.

In the meantime, investigators ask anyone with information about the crash to call Det. Jason Dawidowicz at (586) 949-4265.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez