Body found in Warren after man calls police, tells them he 'killed a woman'

Warren — A man in his 30s called the Warren Police Department Tuesday afternoon to report he had "killed a woman," police said.

It was about 2 p.m. when the 911 call came in from the 13000 block of Julius, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said in a statement.

That's north of Toepfer Road (8.5 Mile) and west of Schoenherr.

Police responded and found a woman in her 30s dead, with trauma to her head, Dwyer's statement said. They arrested a man, the 911 caller, at the scene.

Police have not yet released the names or the exact ages of either the woman or the man.