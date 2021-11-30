Warren man, 34, charged in longtime girlfriend's homicide

Warren — A man who police say called them Monday to report that he killed a woman has been charged in her death, officials said.

Erik Fry, 34, has been charged with first-degree homicide by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office in connection with the woman's death, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said Tuesday in a statement.

Dwyer also identified the victim as Amanda Harvey, 34, Fry's longtime girlfriend.

On Monday, Warren police received a 911 call at about 1:50 p.m. Monday from a home in the 13000 block of Julius Avenue near Schoenherr and Toepfer.

The caller, a man later identified as Fry, told police he had "killed a woman."

Officers went to the home and found a woman, with head trauma, according to authorities. They arrested the caller.

