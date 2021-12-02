Police investigate 2 Sterling Heights school threats; girl arrested

A girl accused of making a threat against Sterling Heights Stevenson High School has been arrested, police said Thursday.

The girl, who allegedly made the threat against the high school, is awaiting charges, officials said. Authorities will not release her identity because she is a juvenile.

They also said police are investigating another threat, which was made Wednesday against Heritage Junior High School.

Investigators said both incidents involve threats to "shoot up the school." They also said they confirmed both threats were not credible.

"As we have in the past, and as we move forward, every incident involving threats in our schools will be taken seriously, and investigated using every bit of resources available at the police department," officials said in a statement. "We work very closely with the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office and warn that anyone who decides to make these kinds of threats in our schools will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

