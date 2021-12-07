Macomb Twp. man, 81, injured in crash with county snowplow truck

Macomb Township — An 81-year-old township man is in critical condition after crashing his pickup truck into a county snowplow truck Tuesday, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of North Avenue and 21 Mile Road for a report of a crash involving a Macomb County Department of Roads snowplow truck.

Police said at about 1:30 p.m. westbound 21 Mile Road between Fairchild and North Ave. and northbound North Ave. between Hall Rd. and 21 Mile were open after being closed for hours while they investigated the crash.

According to deputies' preliminary investigation, the snowplow was traveling north on North Avenue when a silver Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck that was heading south attempted to turn left onto 21 Mile and crashed into the county vehicle.

Police said the 81-year-old Macomb Township man was driving the S-10 and alone in the pickup. Medics took the man to a hospital.

They also said the snowplow's driver, who was also alone in his vehicle, was not injured in the crash.

