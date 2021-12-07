Secret Santa leaves $1,700 gold coin in Salvation Army St. Clair Shores red kettle

St. Clair Shores — A secret Santa has left another gift in a Salvation Army of Metro Detroit red kettle, the charity said Tuesday.

The mystery donor dropped a rare, 1979 South African gold Krugerrand into a red kettle at the St. Clair Shores post office Monday night, officials said. The coin is worth about $1,700, the nonprofit said.

It's the ninth year someone has put a Krugerrand into a Salvation Army red kettle in Macomb County, they said.

They also said the location is different from where the mysterious benefactor has historically left the annual gold coin — meaning this year's secret Santa is not the same donor as year’s past.

Officials said the donation will be used to help charity feed, clothe and support those in need.

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit launched its annual Red Kettle Christmas Campaign to help the needy on Oct. 4. It set a goal of $8.3 million for this year's campaign.

