Mount Clemens man charged with threatening Macomb County judge

A Macomb County man is charged in connection with a threatening voicemail left for a Circuit Curt judge, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday.

Robert Scruggs, 44, was arraigned Wednesday via Zoom in Macomb County’s 41B District Court on a charge of misdemeanor malicious use of a telecommunications device.

If convicted, the Mount Clemens resident could face up to six months in jail, Nessel's office said in a statement.

Investigators allege that Scruggs was the caller who left a two-minute voicemail that included death threats for Judge Richard Caretti of Macomb County Circuit Court in August, according to the release.

“Those who cross the line between statements protected by the First Amendment and direct threats will be held accountable by my office,” Nessel said.

A $10,000 bond was set for Scruggs and he was referred for a community mental health assessment, placed on house arrest and ordered to wear a tether, her office reported.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 20.