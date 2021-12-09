Youth reported bomb threat at Roseville school, police say. There wasn't.

Roseville police are investigating a juvenile in connection with a fake bomb threat Thursday targeting a middle school.

Officers were called to Roseville Middle School around 1:50 p.m. on a report of a bomb in the building.

The school was evacuated before explosive-detecting canine units checked the site. No explosives were found, police said in a statement.

Investigators identified the youth responsible for the report, according to the release. That person does not live in Roseville, attend the district or have known ties to either, the release said.

"This individual is still under investigation and charges may be filed," police said. "... No further information will be released regarding the juvenile in question."

The incident came two days after someone falsely reported a gun at the school, which sparked a lockdown there and at nearby Steenland Elementary, police said.

"The Roseville Police Department is asking all parents to educate your children on the ramifications of these types of false reports," police said Thursday.

Authorities have investigated many threats following the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High that left four students dead and seven other people wounded.

Harper Woods police on Tuesday arrested two girls in connection with a threat targeting a high school.

On Wednesday, Waterford Township police investigated three reports of threats by students, including to an elementary school.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Thursday she has charged 23 youths with school threats and is investigating 10 more cases.

Also Thursday, a report of a possible weapon led to a lockdown of Plymouth-Canton Community Schools high schools.

Three Airport Community Schools students could be facing charges after falsely alleging a classmate threatened violence this week, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Meanwhile, authorities reported what appeared to be a false alarm at Walled Lake Central High on Tuesday.