Another Kruggerand left in Salvation Army red kettle in St. Clair Shores

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Something a heck of a lot better than a bad penny has turned up again at a Salvation Army red kettle in St. Clair Shores — another Krugerrand.

Officials with the Salvation Army of Metro Detroit said a secret Santa dropped another gold South African coin in one of its red kettles in the Macomb County city Thursday night.

It's the second such mysterious act of kindness this week. An unknown good Samaritan left a rare, 1979 Krugerrand into a red kettle at the St. Clair Shores post office Monday night.

Thursday's gold coin is a 1975 Krugerrand and, like the other one, worth about $1,700. 

Officials said it was dropped into the red kettle at the Kroger grocery store on Marter Road near Jefferson Avenue. A Krugerrand has been left the site for the last eight years, they also said.

