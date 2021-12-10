Girl arrested for writing threat on bathroom wall at Macomb Twp. school

Macomb Township — A Macomb County middle school student has been arrested for allegedly writing a threatening message on a bathroom wall, the county sheriff's office said Friday.

Deputies were called Thursday to Seneca Middle School near Heydenreich and 21 Mile roads after the message was found, officials said.

School staff and deputies located the student suspected of leaving the message and she admitted to writing it while skipping class, they said. She also told police she had no intention of harming anyone.

Deputies arrested the student and took her to the Macomb County Juvenile Justice

Center.

Officials said they plan to ask the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office to charge the girl with a threat of terrorism, a felony.

