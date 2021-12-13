3 in Warren middle schools face expulsion over threats, leader says

At least three students in Warren Consolidated Schools are facing expulsion after they were accused of posting threats or inappropriate messages online, the district's leader announced Monday night.

At Grissom Middle School, two allegedly shared a threat "directed at a teacher who had given one of the students a poor grade on an assignment," Superintendent Robert Livernois said in a statement. "The students then made the very poor decision to share this on social media."

Another student at Carter Middle School is under investigation and facing expulsion after allegedly posting a “hit list” through a classmate's account, Livernois wrote.

"We have engaged the Warren and Sterling Heights Police Departments in both situations, and neither are credible threats to the schools," he said.

"Most important, I encourage you to sit down with your child, check their cell phones for pictures, videos, and apps to help them understand the seriousness of posting things on social media that will most certainly get them into trouble. Also, please remind them to not share their log in name or passwords with their friends."

Districts across the region have faced threats in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30 that left four students dead and seven people wounded.

Youths have been arrested or charged in communities including Grosse Pointe Woods, Lake Orion, Harper Woods, Bloomfield Township and Waterford Township.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said she has charged more than 20 students.