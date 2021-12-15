Sheriff: Man claims to be lawyer, steals from Ray Twp. store

Ray Township — A judge might say this guy is way out of order and hold him in contempt, especially if authorities knew who he is.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to identify a man who told a store's employees he was an attorney before taking several items without paying for them.

The incident happened Oct. 25, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man entered the store, identified himself as an attorney for a large company. He then removed several items from the store and told employees he had the right to do so.

He put the items in a blue GMC Sierra SLE and drove away.

Investigators said they checked and the man does not work for the company he said he did.

Anyone with information about the man should call detectives with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at (586) 307-9368.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez