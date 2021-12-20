Driver dies in crash as suspect flees police in Mount Clemens

A woman died Monday in a crash involving a suspect accused of fleeing officers, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Members of an undercover Macomb Auto Theft Unit spotted a stolen pickup in Mount Clemens around 1:25 p.m. and attempted a traffic stop but the driver sped off, eventually striking another undercover vehicle, authorities said in a statement.

Minutes later, deputies learned the same truck crashed into another car near Cass and South Rose, according to the release.

The motorist in the second car that was struck, identified as a 58-year old Harrison Township resident, was rushed to McLaren Macomb Hospital, where she died from her injuries, officials said.

The suspect, a 41-year-old man, fled the scene but later was arrested. He was being held without bond at the Macomb County Jail.