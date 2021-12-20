Girl, 1, dies from unexplained head injury in Roseville
Roseville — Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl with an unexplained head injury, officials said Sunday.
The girl was taken to a hospital earlier this week with the unexplained injury, Roseville Deputy Police Chief Mitch Berlin said in a statement.
Investigators learned Sunday the child died from her injuries, he said.
"Due to the tragic circumstances of this incident, I will be releasing very limited information at this time," Berlin said. "Once a determination of the cause of death has been made, and the investigation progresses we will release more information."
