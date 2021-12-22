Man charged in car theft, fatal Monday crash in Mount Clemens

Mount Clemens — A Roseville man accused of killing a woman in a car crash Monday while fleeing police officers has been charged, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Vertese Steven Woods, 41, was arraigned Wednesday in 41-B District Court in Clinton Township on several charges, officials said. Charges include second-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and failure to stop at the scene of an accident-resulting in serious impairment or death.

A magistrate ordered Woods held on a $1 million bond. His next court appearance has yet to be scheduled, according to authorities. If convicted he faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.

Police said Woods is alleged to have been behind the wheel of a stolen 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck in Mount Clemens on Monday. The truck had been reported stolen from the city of Fraser earlier in the day.

Undercover sheriff's deputies spotted the truck in Mount Clemens at about 1:25 p.m. and attempted to pull it over, but the driver sped off. The pickup struck another undercover vehicle, investigators said.

The driver nearly struck multiple pedestrians in the area at one point, they said.

Deputies lost sight of the vehicle, officials said. Minutes later, they received a 911 call about a crash with injuries at the intersection of Cass and South Rose involving the same pickup truck.

They arrived at the location, but the driver had fled. The suspect was later taken into custody.

First responders attended to the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, identified later as Linda Jozefiak, 58, of Harrison Township. Medics took her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed Jozefiak was traveling east on Cass in a Ford Fusion when the driver of the stolen pickup disregarded a stop sign and struck her. The impact caused the Ford to roll over, police said.

