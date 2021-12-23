Police seek tips on vehicle in connection to fatal Sept. 1 shooting

Sterling Heights — Police are asking the public for help to identify those involved in a fatal September shooting in the city.

Investigators are asking for tips to find a vehicle that may be connected to the shooting. They released an image of the vehicle captured by a security camera.

Anyone with information about the car or the shooting should call the Sterling Heights Police Detective Bureau at (586) 446-2825.

According to authorities, Sterling Heights police were called at about 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2021, to a home in the area of Seaglass Drive and 15 Mile near Van Dyke for a report of shots fired.

Officers found a man lying in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the deceased man was in his late 20s and have not yet released his identity.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez