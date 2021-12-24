400 parakeets in need of 'immediate help' surrendered to Macomb Co. rescue

A Macomb County shelter was scrambling on Christmas Eve to accommodate hundreds of parakeets.

The Detroit Animal Welfare Group in Romeo said a resident surrendered 400 of the birds on Thursday night.

"Yes, that's correct 400," the shelter said on Facebook. "We were in shock also but could not turn them away as they were all crammed in seven cages and smothering each other and needed immediate help."

A team quickly set up temporary housing for the parakeets and the shelter said parakeet food had been donated since the birds were turned over the shelter.

"We were able to reach out to some amazing bird rescues for help. Jojos Flying Friends here in Romeo rushed right over and were able to take over 100 and the babies that require hand-feeding," DAWG shelter said.

Birds and Beaks Rescue and Rehab along with two other rescues will be tending to the birds Sunday following the holiday, the shelter said.

"These birds came from a very unhealthy situation and the irresponsibility of the owner is infuriating; however, it truly takes a village to help these animals and we are so thankful for everyone that works together to get them the care and proper homes they deserve," the shelter said.

The shelters need bird food, cages and stainless steel feeding bowls. The birds will also need veterinarian care and housing for their 7-15 year life span.

Jojo's will be vetting the birds, which have to quarantine for 30 days and adoptions are expected to begin Jan. 23. For updates on healthy adoptions, join JoJo's Flying Friends Facebook page.

