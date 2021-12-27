Driver dead, 3 hurt in Chesterfield Twp. crash

A driver was killed and three people were seriously injured early Monday in a head-on collision in Chesterfield Township amid snowy conditions, police said.

A 63-year-old Casco Township man was driving a Chevrolet SUV alone north on Gratiot Avenue near 26 Mile around 10:46 a.m. Monday "when he lost control due to snow and slush on the roadway," police said.

The vehicle slid into the southbound lanes of Gratiot and crashed into another Chevrolet SUV driven by a 28-year-old Columbus Township woman, according to the release.

The Casco Township man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, her 2-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old niece were hospitalized with serious injuries and in stable condition Monday evening.