Man charged with shooting friend on Christmas Day in Chesterfield Twp.

A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with a friend's shooting in Chesterfield Township on Christmas Day, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers learned about the incident Sunday, after the victim sought help at a hospital for his injuries, the Police Department said in a statement.

An investigation found the 43-year-old man and a longtime friend, Alphonse Grzelakowski, argued in his backyard near Cotton and Donner on Saturday night, according to the release.

Grzelakowski is accusing of shooting the man three times, leaving superficial wounds on his arm and leg, then fleeing, police said.

Authorities tracked him to a relative's home in Roseville through a GPS tether he was wearing for parole restrictions, police said.

Michigan Department of Corrections records show he was sentenced in 2017 to at least one year in prison for unlawful imprisonment and unarmed robbery/conspiracy following an attack at a motel in February 2016.

Grzelakowski was arrested without incident Sunday.

He was arraigned through 42-2 District Court on charges of assault with intent to commit murder, felony firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.

Grzelakowski remaine at the Macomb County Jail on a $250,000 bond, records show. His next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13.